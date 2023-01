BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Blytheville Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday morning.

According to the police chief, Dandre Whitfield, 25, was shot and killed.

A warrant for Malik Dority, 26, was issued for first degree murder.

The department did not provide a location for where the shooting happened or a motive.

