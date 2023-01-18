Crawfish prices on the rise

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Those who like to pinch the tail and suck the heads of crawfish might have to shell out a bit more to feed their crustacean cravings.

According to our content partner, KTVE-TV in Monroe, Louisiana, crawfish are up nearly $2 per pound. That’s much higher than last year’s prices.

Tom Hardy, the owner of Riverside Coney Island, blamed some of the rising prices on the low water levels in the Mississippi River.

