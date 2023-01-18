Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Crawfish prices on the rise

Those who like to pinch the tail and suck the heads of crawfish might have to shell out a bit...
Those who like to pinch the tail and suck the heads of crawfish might have to shell out a bit more to feed their crustacean cravings.(WVUE)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Those who like to pinch the tail and suck the heads of crawfish might have to shell out a bit more to feed their crustacean cravings.

According to our content partner, KTVE-TV in Monroe, Louisiana, crawfish are up nearly $2 per pound. That’s much higher than last year’s prices.

Tom Hardy, the owner of Riverside Coney Island, blamed some of the rising prices on the low water levels in the Mississippi River.

To read more, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Former police chief charged with felony after selling gun to pawn shop
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting on Meadowbrook Drive
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting
The corner of Highland and Caraway is probably one of the busiest intersections in...
New business going into the former Pier1
A 43-year-old Trumann woman died Monday night when a car struck her on the interstate.
Trumann woman struck and killed on I-555
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say

Latest News

According to court documents, 56-year-old Gary Wayne Doke, Jr., of Viola, was arrested on 50...
Man facing 100 child porn charges
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A rendering of the new strip mall hangs on the sign during the groundbreaking.
More additions heading to the Greensborough Village
Police (MGN)
Blytheville police issue warrant for murder suspect