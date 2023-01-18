Energy Alert
Federal court scheduled for Duggar’s oral arguments

A federal court has scheduled a date to hear oral arguments in Duggar’s appeal of child...
A federal court has scheduled a date to hear oral arguments in Duggar’s appeal of child pornography conviction.(Washington County Detention Center via AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. (KAIT) - A federal court has scheduled a date to hear oral arguments in Duggar’s appeal of child pornography conviction.

Duggar, 34, a former reality star, was convicted of child pornography charges in 2021 and sentenced to 151 months in federal prison followed by a supervised release term of 20 years.

On Jan. 17, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit in St. Louis scheduled a hearing of oral arguments for Feb. 16. Court will be held at the Charles Evans Whittaker Courthouse in Kansas City, Mo.

Learn more about Josh Duggar and his case from KNWA.com.

