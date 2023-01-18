Federal court scheduled for Duggar’s oral arguments

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. (KAIT) - A federal court has scheduled a date to hear oral arguments in Duggar’s appeal of child pornography conviction.

Duggar, 34, a former reality star, was convicted of child pornography charges in 2021 and sentenced to 151 months in federal prison followed by a supervised release term of 20 years.

On Jan. 17, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit in St. Louis scheduled a hearing of oral arguments for Feb. 16. Court will be held at the Charles Evans Whittaker Courthouse in Kansas City, Mo.

