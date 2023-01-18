Former police chief dies

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Northeast Arkansas police chief has died.

Thomas “Tommy” Leroy Blackburn died Monday, Jan. 16, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.

According to his obituary, Blackburn served as a captain with the Pocahontas Police Department before becoming chief for Walnut Ridge. He also served as mayor for the town of Portia.

Blackburn, who was 57, is survived by his sons and other family members.

Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. until noon at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. Funeral services will follow at noon. He will be buried at Kelley Cemetery in Imboden. Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

