Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

High school freshman, 15, dies in skiing accident

Witnesses said Quimby went off a trail and hit some rocks and trees on Monday, according to Tom...
Witnesses said Quimby went off a trail and hit some rocks and trees on Monday, according to Tom Day, president and general manager of Gunstock Mountain Resort.(klubli/pixabay via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A high school student died after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort, a principal said.

Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo sent a message to members of the school community saying the student, 15-year-old Sydnie Quimby, was a freshman at the school.

“This is a sad loss for our community,” he said in the message sent Tuesday, adding, “We are working diligently to support our students, staff, and families.”

Witnesses said Quimby went off a trail and hit some rocks and trees on Monday, according to Tom Day, president and general manager of Gunstock Mountain Resort.

She was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where she died, officials said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Former police chief charged with felony after selling gun to pawn shop
The corner of Highland and Caraway is probably one of the busiest intersections in...
New business going into the former Pier1
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting on Meadowbrook Drive
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
A 43-year-old Trumann woman died Monday night when a car struck her on the interstate.
Trumann woman struck and killed on I-555

Latest News

The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who owned Tesla stock for a 10-day...
Elon Musk depicted as liar, visionary in Tesla tweet trial
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
New Mexico candidate appears in court in shooting case
A seventh grader in Massachusetts is awake after suffering two cardiac arrests and a...
7th grader awake after suffering 2 cardiac arrests, medically-induced coma
Scams targeting seniors have more than doubled since 2020
Scams targeting seniors have more than doubled since 2020
Scams targeting seniors have more than doubled since 2020