Home prices decline as the ability to afford a home worsens

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A report from the California-based Attom Data Solutions shows that affordable homes are still out of reach for many.

The company’s fourth-quarter 2022 Home Affordability Report found the average household income in Benton County is $71,929 while the median home price is $313,108. This means the average wage earner in Benton County would have to spend 29% of their income to secure a mortgage for an average-priced home.

The national average is 32.3% of a person’s paycheck goes towards paying their mortgage or housing expenses which increased from the 23.8% average in 2021.

According to Attom based on the data, take a look at some rates around Arkansas:

§ Benton County: 29% of wages needed to buy a home. Wages are up 3%, and median home prices are up 10% in the past year.

§ Craighead County: 25.3% of wages needed to buy a home. Wages are up 7%, and median home prices are up 3% in the past year.

§ Faulkner County: 31.6% of wages needed to buy a home. Wages are up 4%, and median home prices are up 15% in the past year.

§ Garland County: 35.8% of wages needed to buy a home. Wages are up 4%, and median home prices are up 10% in the past year.

§ Pulaski County: 20.2% of wages needed to buy a home. Wages are up 6%, and median home prices are down 2% in the past year.

§ Saline County: 33.3% of wages needed to buy a home. Wages are up 8%, and median home prices are up 9% in the past year.

§ Sebastian County: 21.2% of wages needed to buy a home. Wages are up 6%, and median home prices are up 3% in the past year.

§ Washington County: 36% of wages needed to buy a home. Wages are up 9%, and median home prices are up 14% in the past year.

