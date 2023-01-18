Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Hospital cancer center closing its doors

The Great River Cancer Center will be shutting down in March due to the increase cost of goods.
The Great River Cancer Center will be shutting down in March due to the increase cost of goods.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Cancer care in Mississippi County is no more after the Great River Cancer Center in Blytheville announced they will be shutting down in March leaving some people with nowhere to go.

Jean Cole is a patient at Great River who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and didn’t think twice about staying close to home for treatment and said losing the center is detrimental to the community.

“We just found out they were closing the center and the little lady was crying she said I can’t even get people to take me to Blytheville let alone Jonesboro, what am I going to do just die,” Cole said.

Hospital CEO Chris Raymer said it’s not that simple and stressed they have been struggling with funding for a while.

“It was a tough hard decision,” Raymer said. “Sadly, though with the low volume your cost is much higher per patient.”

Raymer said last year they had 51 patients and with the cost of goods skyrocketing they just could not afford it anymore. He made sure to stress they are making arrangements for all their patients and have already made progress.

“We have 72 total infusion patients right now, or at the beginning of the year, and right now already we have placed 55% somewhere else,” Raymer said.

That somewhere else is either Jonesboro, Dyersburg, or West Memphis depending on where the patient lives but Jean Cole she wants to do more.

“I just couldn’t let it go so we started the petition right now and we have about online we have about 500,” Cole said.

Dale hopes the petition makes the hospital reconsider and look at possible grants to stay afloat.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Former police chief charged with felony after selling gun to pawn shop
The corner of Highland and Caraway is probably one of the busiest intersections in...
New business going into the former Pier1
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting on Meadowbrook Drive
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
A 43-year-old Trumann woman died Monday night when a car struck her on the interstate.
Trumann woman struck and killed on I-555

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,300+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 450 daily new cases
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ADH reported a “very high” activity level of influenza-like illness.
Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on 2022-23 flu season
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Missouri State Capitol is seen Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri lawmakers file several bills regarding abortion