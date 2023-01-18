Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Incubus returns to Walmart AMP this summer

Incubus is coming back to Arkansas, and they are bringing Coheed and Cambria with them.
Incubus is coming back to Arkansas, and they are bringing Coheed and Cambria with them.(Pexels)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROGERS, Ark. (KAIT) - Incubus is coming back to Arkansas, and they are bringing Coheed and Cambria with them. Both bands will be at the Walmart AMP on Friday, May 26 as a part of the Cox Concert Series.

According to a news release, tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $36.99 plus fees.

Learn more about this show and others coming to the Walmart AMP at KNWA.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas...
New Arkansas State Police director gets sworn in
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting on Meadowbrook Drive
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting
A 43-year-old Trumann woman died Monday night when a car struck her on the interstate.
Trumann woman struck and killed on I-555
The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Former police chief charged with felony after selling gun to pawn shop

Latest News

A rending of the new strip mall hangs on the sign during the groundbreaking.
More additions heading to the Greensboro Village
The corner of Highland and Caraway is probably one of the busiest intersections in...
New business going into the former Pier1
Remembering KARK reporter, Haven Hughes
Remembering KARK reporter, Haven Hughes
A look inside the Brookland Command Center where security officers found the student holding...
Communication issues after gun scare at local school