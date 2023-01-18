Incubus returns to Walmart AMP this summer

ROGERS, Ark. (KAIT) - Incubus is coming back to Arkansas, and they are bringing Coheed and Cambria with them. Both bands will be at the Walmart AMP on Friday, May 26 as a part of the Cox Concert Series.

According to a news release, tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $36.99 plus fees.

Learn more about this show and others coming to the Walmart AMP at KNWA.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.