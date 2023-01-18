Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Investigation turns into a drug bust in White County

In the past few weeks, the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force (CADTF) received multiple...
In the past few weeks, the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force (CADTF) received multiple complaints of a female selling ecstasy in White County.(gray)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County woman is facing charges of selling pills possibly laced with fentanyl.

The arrest came after the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force (CADTF) received multiple complaints of a female selling ecstasy in White County.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the CADTF with the Searcy Police Department and White County Sheriff’s Office performed a search on the home of Kelsey Miller, 29, of Searcy.

According to a news release from the Searcy Police Department, CADTF Investigators located 165 ecstasy pills,102 Xanax pills possibly laced with fentanyl, and a loaded firearm.

Miller was taken to the White County Law Enforcement Center and charged with simultaneous possession of Guns/Drugs, maintaining a Drug Premise, possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, endangering the welfare of a minor, unlawful use of a communication device, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Former police chief charged with felony after selling gun to pawn shop
The corner of Highland and Caraway is probably one of the busiest intersections in...
New business going into the former Pier1
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting on Meadowbrook Drive
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
A 43-year-old Trumann woman died Monday night when a car struck her on the interstate.
Trumann woman struck and killed on I-555

Latest News

The Great River Cancer Center will be shutting down in March due to the increase cost of goods.
Hospital cancer center closing its doors
Arkansas State University banned the social media app after an announcement former Governor Asa...
A-State sees little to no complaints after TikTok Wi-Fi ban
If passed SB43 would classify drag performances as “adult entertainment” and would add...
Antidrag bill hearing scheduled for Thursday
Police (MGN)
Blytheville police issue warrant for murder suspect