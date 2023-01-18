Investigation turns into a drug bust in White County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County woman is facing charges of selling pills possibly laced with fentanyl.

The arrest came after the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force (CADTF) received multiple complaints of a female selling ecstasy in White County.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the CADTF with the Searcy Police Department and White County Sheriff’s Office performed a search on the home of Kelsey Miller, 29, of Searcy.

According to a news release from the Searcy Police Department, CADTF Investigators located 165 ecstasy pills,102 Xanax pills possibly laced with fentanyl, and a loaded firearm.

Miller was taken to the White County Law Enforcement Center and charged with simultaneous possession of Guns/Drugs, maintaining a Drug Premise, possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, endangering the welfare of a minor, unlawful use of a communication device, and possession of drug paraphernalia

