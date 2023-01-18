Jan. 18: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up to warm temperatures and scattered sprinkles. A potent storm system is set to move across the area today and some areas may pick up 1-2″ of rainfall. There is a LOW risk of severe weather from Crowley’s Ridge eastward. High winds, some hail, and even an isolated tornado is possible.

Cooler air works in behind this system and we see 3 days of dry weather. It looks like we are saying goodbye to temperatures in the 60s for a while. More showers arrive on Sunday.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

The former Hoxie Police Chief is facing felony charges after an investigation into a pawned police department gun.

A bill filed in the Arkansas Legislature on Tuesday seeks to require public and charter public schools to designate rooms based on “birth-assigned gender” for overnight trips, restrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, and other rooms in which students may be in “various stages of undress in the presence of other individuals.”

As Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders finishes her first full week in office, one local nurse association is publicly asking the governor to appoint a nurse in state leadership.

There’s a lot of talk going on in Congress about the debt ceiling and, while it seems like an issue that is settled in Washington, it could affect you in several ways.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.