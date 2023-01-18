Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jan. 18: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up to warm temperatures and scattered sprinkles. A potent storm system is set to move across the area today and some areas may pick up 1-2″ of rainfall. There is a LOW risk of severe weather from Crowley’s Ridge eastward. High winds, some hail, and even an isolated tornado is possible.

Cooler air works in behind this system and we see 3 days of dry weather. It looks like we are saying goodbye to temperatures in the 60s for a while. More showers arrive on Sunday.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

The former Hoxie Police Chief is facing felony charges after an investigation into a pawned police department gun.

A bill filed in the Arkansas Legislature on Tuesday seeks to require public and charter public schools to designate rooms based on “birth-assigned gender” for overnight trips, restrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, and other rooms in which students may be in “various stages of undress in the presence of other individuals.”

As Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders finishes her first full week in office, one local nurse association is publicly asking the governor to appoint a nurse in state leadership.

There’s a lot of talk going on in Congress about the debt ceiling and, while it seems like an issue that is settled in Washington, it could affect you in several ways.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas...
New Arkansas State Police director gets sworn in
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting on Meadowbrook Drive
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting
The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Former police chief charged with felony after selling gun to pawn shop
A 43-year-old Trumann woman died Monday night when a car struck her on the interstate.
Trumann woman struck and killed on I-555

Latest News

Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Red Wolves preparing for 2023 season
Arkansas State baseball one month away from Opening Day
Chickasaws win Tuesday to stay perfect on the season
Blytheville boys beat Brookland, improve to 21-0
Lady Rams beat Nettleton Tuesday night
Paragould girls, Nettleton boys win in 5A East basketball doubleheader