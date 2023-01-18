Man facing 100 child porn charges

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause to charge a man with 100 counts of child pornography.

According to court documents, 56-year-old Gary Wayne Doke, Jr., of Viola, is accused of 50 counts of computer child pornography and 50 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

The alleged crimes occurred last October in Fulton County.

On Jan. 11, Sixteenth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Tim Weaver set Doke’s bond at $50,000 cash/surety. Doke is currently being held in the Izard County Detention Center.

Weaver also ordered the case’s affidavit be sealed, citing “unidentified child victims.”

