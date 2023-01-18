Missouri lawmakers file several bills regarding abortion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield is one of many lawmakers who filed legislation.

“The reason I failed that, quite honestly, is to continue the conversation around reproductive health care and what is going on in our state,” said House Minority Leader Quade.

She says it would repeal what the Missouri legislature decided in 2019. That “trigger law” said if Roe v. Wade was ever overturned, then abortions would immediately be illegal in Missouri.

“The conversations are still the same of, you know, not individuals not knowing when they can go seek the care of providers, not sure when they can provide that care of lawyers having to be a part of the discussion of when that care can be given to individuals,” said House Minority Leader Quade.

”I think those who have been on the pro choice side of this debate in this discussion have often taken the stance that it’s not actually a human life that exists in the womb, that it’s a clump of cells, or it’s a fetus, or it’s this thing, it’s not a human, though, I think has always been the clear argument. This legislation doesn’t make that argument. This legislation instead acknowledges that human life does exist in the womb at conception,” said Republican State representative Bishop Davidson.

Representative Davidson says while he thinks this bill would spark a lot of conversation on the house floor, he doesn’t think it will get there.

“I don’t think it would get traction on the floor. I don’t think it would somehow pass. I don’t think that the debate and the discussion would flip, you know, 30 to 35 Republicans to come in the direction of this legislation. But the discussion would be robust,” said State Representative Davidson.

“I don’t anticipate that bill to get much attention if anything at all. It was merely just a, hey, this is still happening. We shouldn’t forget about it. And everybody needs to, you know, keep paying attention and having this discussion,” said Representative Quade.

Here’s a list of the many bills filed concerning abortion rights:

