More additions heading to the Greensboro Village

By Jace Passmore
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hilltop will look a little bit different soon as another addition to Greensboro Village will be under construction in the coming days.

Hilltop is one of the fastest-growing areas in Jonesboro. This strip mall is only one of many additions that will be coming to the popular area according to Gary Harpole, who is a managing partner at Halsey, Thrasher, Harpole Realty.

We hit the streets and spoke to a couple of people and asked what they thought of the upgrades.

“I am really excited about it because I will be moving into the University Lofts soon and it will be great to have a strip mall right next to where I live,” said Shelby Crim.

“It’s going be great, I feel like it’s going to bring a lot of new people to Jonesboro. Because there is going to be way more stuff to do. As people are traveling through they will be able to stop because there will be more activities,” said Maranntha Holliman.

The strip area will include five high-end condominiums, multiple stores, and a new fine-dining restaurant.

Harpole said that the area will look completely different by the end of the year. He said there are multiple pending properties but could not release any details.

Harpole added that there are some exciting annulments coming soon.

