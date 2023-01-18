New business going into the former Pier1

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The corner of Highland and Caraway is probably one of the busiest intersections in Jonesboro. With all the traffic and surrounding businesses nearby, what could be missing?

Haag Brown Real Estate announced a new business is coming to the former Pier1 in Jonesboro. No word on what it will be yet but Haag Brown Real Estate is offering a contest to the lucky social media user who can guess the new business. The social media post gave three hints as to what it could be:

· Amongst the most talked about and highly requested former Mall at Turtle Creek tenant

· The single largest retailer of its kind in the United States

· Will help fill the biggest market gap we currently have in our market

If you follow their instructions and guess the new business correctly you could win a $200 gift card.

