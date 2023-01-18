Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Proposed Arkansas law requires ID to watch pornography online

A bill was filed Tuesday, Jan. 17 that would require an ID to prove a viewer is over the age of...
A bill was filed Tuesday, Jan. 17 that would require an ID to prove a viewer is over the age of 18 before they can be on a website that offers pornography.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A bill was filed Tuesday, Jan. 17 that would require an ID to prove a viewer is over the age of 18 before they can be on a website that offers pornography.

Senate Bill 66 is sponsored by Sen. Tyler Dees and Sen. Jim Perry who say the bill is to protect minors from the “distribution of harmful material.”

The bill claims that pornography is creating a “public health crisis” and leads to the hyper-sexualization of minors. The bill also states that once age is confirmed, the information is private.

According to our content-sharing partner, the language of this bill is similar to a recently passed law in Louisiana. Act 440 became law on Jan. 1.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas...
New Arkansas State Police director gets sworn in
Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s son has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas,...
Former governor’s son arrested in NWA
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting on Meadowbrook Drive
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting
Around 12:58 p.m. the Marked Tree Animal Rescue posted to Facebook about a volunteer’s house...
Fire destroys volunteer animal rescuer’s house

Latest News

A small town in Sharp County is facing a crossroads after multiple issues have led to a...
Mayor facing heavy criticism from city council
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that they will abide by the Arkansas...
Sheriff to not enforce new ATF rule
Sen. John Wiik (R-Big Stone City) was chosen to be the next chair of the South Dakota...
Wiik, Fitzgerald selected to lead South Dakota GOP
Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas...
New Arkansas State Police director gets sworn in