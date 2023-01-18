Energy Alert
Sheriff to not enforce new ATF rule

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A new ATF rule has a North Central Arkansas Sheriff’s Office addressing the public.

ATF Rule 2021R-08F is a new rule regarding pistol braces.

In a Facebook post, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office said they would abide by the Arkansas Constitution, which goes against the new rule.

Sheriff Brandon Long says he wanted to be open and honest to the county’s citizens when making the post.

“I felt like it was important that we be transparent with the folks of Stone County and address the issue and take a firm stance saying that we won’t be assisting the federal government in enforcing this act.”

Sheriff Long said his department would focus on more significant issues than the new rule.

“Stone county sheriff’s office is going to abide by the Arkansas Code 21-19-04, and we’re going to focus on serving the citizens of Stone County. Working real investigations and solving real crimes, and arresting real criminals. Not the law-abiding citizens that have clearly purchased otherwise legal firearms just several days ago to discover that they are not so legal.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

