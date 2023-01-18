Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Sheriff’s office investigates counterfeit bills at local businesses

The Izard County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple counterfeit bills being...
The Izard County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple counterfeit bills being used at local businesses.(Gadsden County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Counterfeit bills come in many different forms. Some could look normal but feel smooth while others may have abnormal sayings like “For Motion Picture Use Only.”

The Izard County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple counterfeit bills being used at local businesses.

In a social media post, the Sheriff’s Office is reminding businesses and bartenders to be observant of the bills they receive and if they encounter a counterfeit bill retain it and contact the Sheriff’s office.

If you have any information about the manufacturing or distribution of counterfeit bills, please contact the Izard County Criminal Investigation Division at 870-368-4203. Your tips will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas...
New Arkansas State Police director gets sworn in
Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s son has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas,...
Former governor’s son arrested in NWA
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting on Meadowbrook Drive
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting
Around 12:58 p.m. the Marked Tree Animal Rescue posted to Facebook about a volunteer’s house...
Fire destroys volunteer animal rescuer’s house

Latest News

Police (MGN)
Blytheville Police issue warrant for murder suspect
A federal court has scheduled a date to hear oral arguments in Duggar’s appeal of child...
Federal court scheduled for Duggar’s oral arguments
Remembering KARK reporter, Haven Hughes
Remembering KARK reporter, Haven Hughes
A bill was filed Tuesday, Jan. 17 that would require an ID to prove a viewer is over the age of...
Proposed Arkansas law requires ID to watch pornography online