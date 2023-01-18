Sheriff’s office investigates counterfeit bills at local businesses

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Counterfeit bills come in many different forms. Some could look normal but feel smooth while others may have abnormal sayings like “For Motion Picture Use Only.”

The Izard County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple counterfeit bills being used at local businesses.

In a social media post, the Sheriff’s Office is reminding businesses and bartenders to be observant of the bills they receive and if they encounter a counterfeit bill retain it and contact the Sheriff’s office.

If you have any information about the manufacturing or distribution of counterfeit bills, please contact the Izard County Criminal Investigation Division at 870-368-4203. Your tips will remain anonymous.

