Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

1 dead and 1 injured in West Memphis crash

A crash on I55 leaves one man dead and one man injured.
A crash on I55 leaves one man dead and one man injured.(Pixabay)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash on I55 leaves one man dead and one man injured.

Arkansas State Police reported that the crash took place at 4:57 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.

According to the fatal crash report, Henley Dolmon, 41 of Cordova was driving a 2006 Mercedes Benz, traveling southbound in the northbound lane while a 2022 Mack Truck driven by Cliff Campbell, 51, of Memphis, was traveling northbound. The Mercedes Benz struck the front of the Truck killing Dolmon.

Campbell was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital with injuries.

The ASP reports states that the weather was clear, and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Former police chief charged with felony after selling gun to pawn shop
The corner of Highland and Caraway is probably one of the busiest intersections in...
New business going into the former Pier1
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting on Meadowbrook Drive
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
A 43-year-old Trumann woman died Monday night when a car struck her on the interstate.
Trumann woman struck and killed on I-555

Latest News

At the January Quorum Court meeting, Judge Crow announced the formation of the road committee,...
New county road committee tackles gravel roads
The City of Walnut Ridge will be re-opening bids on Jan. 19 for building a new fire station on...
Walnut Ridge plans for fire station on east side of city
Richard Barnett, 62, of Gravette will return to court on Jan. 17 but first, both sides of the...
Barnett’s opening statement causes both sides to file
With W2s and important tax documents in the mail, it is not a time you would want to find your...
Baxter County sees a possibility of mail thefts