Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas guard Saylor Poffenbarger named SEC Freshman of the Week for the fifth time this season

Arkansas guard Saylor Poffenbarger was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the 2nd straight...
Arkansas guard Saylor Poffenbarger was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the 2nd straight week.(Source: Razorback Athletics)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saylor Poffenbarger is coming off another solid performance in SEC play, to earn her way to SEC Freshman of the Week for the fifth time this season. Poffenbarger now has the most SEC Freshman of the Week titles in Arkansas women’s basketball program history.

In just one game this past week, Poffenbarger made a big impact, as Arkansas beat Vanderbilt, 84-81. Poffenbarger logged 13 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal, while playing a team-high 36 minutes. With the win, the Razorbacks have improved to 4-1 in SEC play, which is the Razorbacks’ best start in league play since 2005-06. The team also matched last year’s regular season win total at 17 with 11 games remaining in the season.

Poffenbarger, a five-time SEC weekly honoree, is now one of five starters averaging double digits at 10.0 points per game, while leading the team in rebounds with 7.8 per game. She has tallied 52 assists, 21 blocks and 13 steals as well across 20 games, and with 135 defensive rebounds, sits No. 16 for most defensive rebounds in a single season.

The Razorbacks have its two toughest tests of the season this week, starting with a trip to No. 3/5 LSU on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. with the game being broadcast on SEC Network.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Former police chief charged with felony after selling gun to pawn shop
The corner of Highland and Caraway is probably one of the busiest intersections in...
New business going into the former Pier1
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting on Meadowbrook Drive
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
A 43-year-old Trumann woman died Monday night when a car struck her on the interstate.
Trumann woman struck and killed on I-555

Latest News

Basketball plus track & field headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Basketball Coaches Corner, Colby Eddowes named SBC Athlete of the Week
A-State freshman Colby Eddowes named SBC Indoor Athlete of the Week
Red Wolves preparing for 2023 season
Arkansas State baseball one month away from Opening Day
The Red Wolves got some skill work done Tuesday afternoon at Tomlinson Stadium.
Arkansas State baseball one month away from Opening Day