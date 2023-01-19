Arkansas House committee forwards bill for flags to be made in America

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new bill would require any flag bought by Arkansas taxpayer money to be made in America. That bill passed a House committee on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

According to our content-sharing partner, the sponsor of the bill, Rep. Jack Fortner, is a Vietnam veteran who says he got the idea from his fellow veterans.

“They said they were proud of their flag, and they wanted the flags that flew over our schools, our Capitol, and our buildings to be made in the United States,” Fortner said.

The owner of Flag and Banner in Little Rock, Kerry McCoy, says the flags that are currently at the Capitol are already from the United States. She says she regularly sells flags to the state and everything in her shop is American-made.

