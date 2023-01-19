Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas House committee forwards bill for flags to be made in America

A new bill would require any flag bought by Arkansas taxpayer money to be made in America. That...
A new bill would require any flag bought by Arkansas taxpayer money to be made in America. That bill passed a House committee on Wednesday, Jan. 18.(Pixabay)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new bill would require any flag bought by Arkansas taxpayer money to be made in America. That bill passed a House committee on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

According to our content-sharing partner, the sponsor of the bill, Rep. Jack Fortner, is a Vietnam veteran who says he got the idea from his fellow veterans.

“They said they were proud of their flag, and they wanted the flags that flew over our schools, our Capitol, and our buildings to be made in the United States,” Fortner said.

The owner of Flag and Banner in Little Rock, Kerry McCoy, says the flags that are currently at the Capitol are already from the United States. She says she regularly sells flags to the state and everything in her shop is American-made.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Former police chief charged with felony after selling gun to pawn shop
The corner of Highland and Caraway is probably one of the busiest intersections in...
New business going into the former Pier1
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting on Meadowbrook Drive
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
A 43-year-old Trumann woman died Monday night when a car struck her on the interstate.
Trumann woman struck and killed on I-555

Latest News

At the January Quorum Court meeting, Judge Crow announced the formation of the road committee,...
New county road committee tackles gravel roads
The COVID-19 pandemic hit Arkansas almost three years ago and some officials say that it is...
Possibility for no more mask mandates in Arkansas
If passed SB43 would classify drag performances as “adult entertainment” and would add...
Antidrag bill hearing scheduled for Thursday
On Tuesday, Jan. 17 a bill advanced through a House committee that would allow city fire...
Arkansas bill would allow city fire department to conceal carry