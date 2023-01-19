Barnett’s opening statement causes both sides to file

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Richard Barnett, 62, of Gravette will return to court on Jan. 17 but first, both sides of the trial filed documents with the court over the defense’s opening statement.

“It has long been the rule that the opening statement ‘is not an occasion for argument,’” the filing noted, citing previous case law. “During opening statements, parties must ‘avoid making statements of fact to the jury not supported by proper evidence introduced during trial.”

It was also stated that “the opening statement should not attempt to appeal to the passions and prejudices of jurors.”

