Blytheville man sentenced to 8 years in federal prison

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville man’s fraudulent credit card applications and identity thefts have led him to spend the next eight and a half years in federal prison.

Palmer Stubblefield, 41, was sentenced to 102 months in prison after stealing the identities of 139 victims to apply for $148,500 worth of credit cards.

According to a news release, law enforcement has been investigating Stubblefield since 2019. Many of his fraudulent credit cards were through Military Star which is owned and operated by the Army and Air Force Exchange Service.

Judge Rudofsky also sentenced Stubblefield to three years of supervised released and pay $147,500 in restitution.

