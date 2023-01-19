East Poinsett County hosting Small Town Country Classic on January 21st

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s a new high school boys basketball showcase in Northeast Arkansas.

East Poinsett County is hosting the inaugural Small Town Country Classic on Saturday, January 21st. The event is created by the same group that runs the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic. Teams from Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois will be in action at Warrior Gymnasium.

Small Town Country Classic - Saturday, January 21st

12:30pm: East Poinsett County vs. Bartlett (TN) (9th grade game)

2:00pm: Mitchell (TN) vs. iSchool of Lewisville (TX)

3:30pm: Marked Tree vs. Cairo (IL)

5:00pm: Earle vs. Northside (TN)

6:30pm: East Poinsett County vs. Haywood (TN)

8:00pm: Blytheville vs. White Station (TN)

