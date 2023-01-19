Energy Alert
Fast Break Friday Night (1/20/23)

KAIT showcases high school hoops every Friday night on Fast Break Friday Night.
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Week 3 of Fast Break Friday Night features conference matchups all over the area.

Our Game of the Night is a girls matchup for 1st place in the 5A East: Paragould at West Memphis.

The Lady Rams are 14-4 overall, 4-0 in conference play. Sonja Tate’s squad reached the state quarterfinals last season and are looking for more come March. The Lady Devils are 16-3 overall, 4-0 in conference. Erica Taylor guided West Memphis to the 2021 state finals and the 2022 conference crown. There’s plenty of experience from those teams that are back this season. Logan Whaley will have highlights and postgame reaction.

Watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app. You can see more high school basketball updates by following Chris or Logan on twitter. You can also like the Fast Break Friday Night facebook page.

Fast Break Friday Night (1/6/23) - The Rundown

Game of the Night: Paragould at West Memphis (Girls)

Little Rock Southwest at Jonesboro (Boys)

Little Rock Southwest at Jonesboro (Girls)

Batesville at Nettleton (Boys)

Batesville at Nettleton (Girls)

Greene County Tech at Marion (Boys)

Greene County Tech at Marion (Girls)

Paragould at West Memphis (Boys)

Westside at Blytheville (Boys)

Forrest City at Brookland (Boys)

Riverside at Bay (Boys)

Mammoth Spring at Marked Tree (Boys)

Mammoth Spring at Marked Tree (Girls)

Cave City senior Jacob Moore battling leukemia, community rallies around him

Fast Break Players of the Night

