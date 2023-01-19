Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Fire chief convicted of third degree assault

A snapshot of the video where Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper can be seen getting into a...
A snapshot of the video where Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper can be seen getting into a physical altercation with his neighbors.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper was seen getting into a physical altercation on his front lawn with his neighbors back in October.

Kemper was charged Sunday, Oct. 23, for the incident with third-degree assault, and his wife was charged with third-degree battery, non-domestic.

On Friday, Nov. 11, Kemper was reinstated as Trumann fire chief following an investigation over a video where he could be seen getting into a fight on his front lawn with his neighbors.

Kemper was convicted Wednesday, Jan. 18, and given a $245 fine.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Former police chief charged with felony after selling gun to pawn shop
The corner of Highland and Caraway is probably one of the busiest intersections in...
New business going into the former Pier1
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting on Meadowbrook Drive
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
A 43-year-old Trumann woman died Monday night when a car struck her on the interstate.
Trumann woman struck and killed on I-555

Latest News

A new bill would require any flag bought by Arkansas taxpayer money to be made in America. That...
Arkansas House committee forwards bill for flags to be made in America
With safety being the first priority, you can expect to see more law enforcement officials on...
Mammoth Spring staff member receives a potential threat, extra security is planned
A granddaughter usually visits her grandmother every week but her last visit was unlike any...
A granddaughter’s reaction to a Searcy nursing home
Basketball plus track & field headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Basketball Coaches Corner, Colby Eddowes named SBC Athlete of the Week