A granddaughter’s reaction to a Searcy nursing home

A granddaughter usually visits her grandmother every week but her last visit was unlike any...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A granddaughter usually visits her grandmother every week but her last visit was unlike any other.

“This is her last stop, this is what she gets left,” said Katie Smith.

According to our content-sharing partner, Smith’s grandmother has dementia and has been living in the Springs of Searcy Nursing Home for the past four years but now she says her grandmother has been mistreated.

She fears her grandmother’s clothes weren’t being cleaned and as she looked around, she found more issues like stained sheets, sticky furniture, and a coffee cup with mold.

“Just thinking about it, it just breaks my heart because my grandmother didn’t deserve that,” said Smith.

To read the full story and the nursing home’s reaction, visit KARK.com.

