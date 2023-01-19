Energy Alert
Grizzlies top Cavs, tie team record with 11th win in a row

Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant (12) goes up for a shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant (12) goes up for a shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)(Karen Pulfer Focht | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 on Wednesday night.

Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position to tip in a miss by Morant, and Dillon Brooks preserved the victory by blocking Garland’s 3-point try at the buzzer.

“(Adams) has been doing what he’s been doing all season . . . manning the boards,” Morant said. “He got us the win.”

Darius Garland led Cleveland with 24 points, Caris LeVert had 23, and Evan Mobley added 18 points and 15 rebounds. Cleveland played without scoring leader Donovan Mitchell because of a strained left groin.

Memphis (31-13) tied the franchise record set last season during roughly the same time of year (Dec. 26, 2021, to Jan. 13, 2022). The Grizzlies also scored 115 points or more points for the 11th straight game.

The Grizzlies led by seven at the half, but the Cavaliers remained close throughout the third quarter and grabbed the lead, at 91-89, in the closing seconds on a 3-pointer by Lamar Stevens.

In the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies built a quick six-point lead after a 3-pointer from Bane, but the Cavs responded with a 9-0 run. It remained close throughout the game’s final seven minutes.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Golden State on Friday night.

Grizzlies: At Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

