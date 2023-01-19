Energy Alert
Jan. 19: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It will be a cooler day on this Thursday. Temperatures will be right around 50° for the next couple of days. It will be a bit windy as well today with WNW winds 10-20 MPH with some gusts upwards of 30 MPH.

Our next chance of rain will hold off until Saturday night. At this time, the rainfall amounts on Saturday night into Sunday morning look light. Most places stay under 0.25″.

Another storm system comes in next Tuesday into Wednesday. It will bring some rain, possibly mixing with or changing to snow Tuesday night. There are still a lot of questions with that system so stay tuned.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

People are demanding changes as they say an intersection in Jonesboro could cost them their lives. We’ll take a look at what is being done to keep you safe.

The Central Arkansas Drug Task Force made an arrest with the help of Searcy police Wednesday, taking potentially deadly drugs away from a woman accused of selling them to children.

Another bill has joined the pile of hot topics in the 2023 Legislative Session including, labeling Drag as “adult entertainment” or requiring an ID to watch porn.

With safety being the first priority, you can expect to see more law enforcement officials on the campus of Mammoth Spring today. A social media post from the Mammoth Spring School District was posted around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 stating that a student reported a potential threat to a staff member.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Aaron's Thursday morning forecast
Aaron's Thursday morning forecast
The two suspects stole a stop sign, eight streets sign, and the poles and mounting brackets...
JPD investigates after suspects stole $1,500 worth of street signs
A Blytheville man’s fraudulent credit card applications and identity thefts have led him to...
Blytheville man sentenced to 8 years in federal prison
A snapshot of the video where Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper can be seen getting into a...
Fire chief convicted of third degree assault