JPD investigates after suspects stole $1,500 worth of street signs

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The two suspects stole a stop sign, eight streets sign, and the poles and mounting brackets along with them.

A Jonesboro police officer was dispatched to the 4400 block of Wolf Den Lane on Tuesday, Jan 17 around 3 p.m. where they recovered the $1,500 worth of stolen street signs.

No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information on this investigation, please contact Jonesboro Police Department.

