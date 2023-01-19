Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Long-time Vikings fan celebrates 103rd birthday with one of favorite players

Isabelle Montgomery has been a Vikings fan since the franchise began in 1961.
Isabelle Montgomery has been a Vikings fan since the franchise began in 1961.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) – Long-time Minnesota Vikings fan Isabelle Montgomery celebrated her 103rd birthday on the same day the team was edged out of the playoffs by the New York Giants.

She’ll have to wait until next year – something she’s been saying since the franchise kicked off in Minneapolis in 1961.

Still, she had a special celebration as she was visited by one of her favorite Vikings players, quarterback Tommy Kramer.

Kramer joins Fran Tarkenton and Ahmad Rashad as her all-time favorites to ever wear the purple and gold.

Although she remains a patient and loyal fan, she still wants a Super Bowl under her belt “before I go up there – or down there.”

As a long-time fan of the franchise, she feels like she has already done her time in purgatory.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The corner of Highland and Caraway is probably one of the busiest intersections in...
New business going into the former Pier1
Thomas “Tommy” Leroy Blackburn died Monday, Jan. 16, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Former police chief dies
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that they will abide by the Arkansas...
Sheriff to not enforce new ATF rule
A rendering of the new strip mall hangs on the sign during the groundbreaking.
More additions heading to the Greensborough Village
The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Former police chief charged with felony after selling gun to pawn shop

Latest News

Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting
A half-mile section of Interstate 555 in Craighead County is closed for emergency repairs.
UPDATE: Part of I-555 reopened following emergency repairs
This image provided by the Alexandria, Va., Sheriff's Office of Hatchet Speed, accused of...
Jan. 6 defendant convicted on separate weapons charges
Frictions between President Joe Biden and House Republicans are raising alarms about whether...
US Treasury buys time for Biden and GOP on debt limit deal