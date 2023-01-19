Mammoth Spring staff member receives a potential threat, extra security is planned
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - With safety being the first priority, you can expect to see more law enforcement officials on the campus of Mammoth Spring tomorrow.
A social media post from the Mammoth Spring School District was posted around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 stating that a student reported a potential threat to a staff member.
Law enforcement was notified, and an investigation is underway.
The school protocol states that anyone involved in a potential threat is not allowed on campus until everyone involved is safe.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.