Mammoth Spring staff member receives a potential threat, extra security is planned

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - With safety being the first priority, you can expect to see more law enforcement officials on the campus of Mammoth Spring tomorrow.

A social media post from the Mammoth Spring School District was posted around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 stating that a student reported a potential threat to a staff member.

Law enforcement was notified, and an investigation is underway.

The school protocol states that anyone involved in a potential threat is not allowed on campus until everyone involved is safe.

