Man accused of breaking into cars at tow lot

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces felony charges after police said employees at a Paragould tow yard caught him breaking into vehicles.

According to the affidavit, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, workers saw 43-year-old Brandon Potter inside the fenced lot, throwing items over the fence.

When police arrived, they found that “Potter had entered and taken property” out of multiple vehicles, the court document stated.

During an interview, Potter reportedly claimed someone in Jonesboro offered him $10 an hour to go to the lot and clean it up.

Potter is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on suspicion of three counts of breaking or entering, theft of property, and criminal mischief in the first degree.

