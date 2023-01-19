Mercury found in Northeast Arkansas fish

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If you eat certain fish from two Northeast/North Central Arkansas lakes, the Arkansas Department of Health says stop.

The ADH issued the “fish consumption advisory” after some walleye caught on Bull Shoals Lake and Norfork Lake tested positive for mercury.

According to Thursday’s news release, the fish were “found to contain levels of mercury that have the potential to put human health at risk.”

The ADH said “pregnant women, small children, and those who frequently eat walleye from Bull Shoals or Norfork lakes” are most at risk.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 5 p.m., the ADH will hold a meeting at the Donald W. Reynolds Library in Mountain Home to address the public’s concerns.

