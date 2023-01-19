Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Mercury found in Northeast Arkansas fish

The Arkansas Department of Health is urging anglers not to eat certain fish from two lakes.
The Arkansas Department of Health is urging anglers not to eat certain fish from two lakes.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If you eat certain fish from two Northeast/North Central Arkansas lakes, the Arkansas Department of Health says stop.

The ADH issued the “fish consumption advisory” after some walleye caught on Bull Shoals Lake and Norfork Lake tested positive for mercury.

According to Thursday’s news release, the fish were “found to contain levels of mercury that have the potential to put human health at risk.”

The ADH said “pregnant women, small children, and those who frequently eat walleye from Bull Shoals or Norfork lakes” are most at risk.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 5 p.m., the ADH will hold a meeting at the Donald W. Reynolds Library in Mountain Home to address the public’s concerns.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The corner of Highland and Caraway is probably one of the busiest intersections in...
New business going into the former Pier1
Thomas “Tommy” Leroy Blackburn died Monday, Jan. 16, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Former police chief dies
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that they will abide by the Arkansas...
Sheriff to not enforce new ATF rule
A rendering of the new strip mall hangs on the sign during the groundbreaking.
More additions heading to the Greensborough Village
The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Former police chief charged with felony after selling gun to pawn shop

Latest News

A half-mile section of Interstate 555 in Craighead County is closed for emergency repairs.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of I-555 closed for emergency repairs
Aaron's Thursday morning forecast
Aaron's Thursday morning forecast
The two suspects stole a stop sign, eight streets sign, and the poles and mounting brackets...
JPD investigates after suspects stole $1,500 worth of street signs
A Blytheville man’s fraudulent credit card applications and identity thefts have led him to...
Blytheville man sentenced to 8 years in federal prison