Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Missouri rallies to down No. 25 Arkansas

Arkansas' Kamani Johnson, left, pulls Missouri's Kobe Brown, right, to the court during the...
Arkansas' Kamani Johnson, left, pulls Missouri's Kobe Brown, right, to the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 17 points and hit two free throws with 29 seconds to lift Missouri to a 79-76 win over No. 25 Arkansas on Wednesday night.

DeAndre Gholston added 16 and Sean East II had 12 points for the Tigers (14-4, 3-3 SEC), who avenged a 74-68 loss in Fayetteville on Jan. 4.

Davonte Davis scored 18 points and Ricky Council IV had 13 for Arkansas, which has lost four in a row. Anthony Black added 15 points for the Razorbacks (12-6, 1-5).

Missouri trailed 67-57 with 5 minutes left.

The Razorbacks used a 16-4 run early in the second half to go in front. Black and Jordan Walsh punctuated the blitz with back-to-back slams. Walsh had 12 points before fouling out.

Council added a stick-back to push the advantage to 53-47. Davis’ 3-pointer pumped the lead to 65-55 with 5:29 left.

The Tigers missed their first seven shots and got their first points on a jumper by Brown with 15:04 left in the half.

Arkansas took a 35-34 lead into the break on a 3-pointer by Davis with nine seconds left in the half.

LATE SCRATCHES

Missouri forward Noah Carter and center Mabor Majak were held out of the contest due to health and safety precautions. They were scratched just over an hour before tipoff.

MAGIC NUMBER

Missouri had won its last 17 games when scoring at least 70 points including a 13-0 mark this season.

MASCOT LOSS

Tusk V, the official live mascot of the Razorbacks, died Sunday due to natural causes at age 4. The Russian Boar was prevalent at all of the football games last fall.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks are not yet in panic mode even though they have dropped five of their first six SEC games. They got off to an 0-3 start last season in conference play and lost four of their first six in 2020-21. They managed to reach the Elite Eight each time.

Missouri: The Tigers have a chance to record a signature win when they face No. 4 Alabama at home on Saturday. They are 2-1 in league play at home. Brown has developed into a go-to guy with 11 or more points in his last seven games.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: Will host Mississippi on Saturday in the first of back-to-back home games.

Missouri: Hosts No. 4 Alabama on Saturday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Former police chief charged with felony after selling gun to pawn shop
The corner of Highland and Caraway is probably one of the busiest intersections in...
New business going into the former Pier1
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that they will abide by the Arkansas...
Sheriff to not enforce new ATF rule
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting on Meadowbrook Drive
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting
A 43-year-old Trumann woman died Monday night when a car struck her on the interstate.
Trumann woman struck and killed on I-555

Latest News

The Small Town Country Classic is created by the same group that runs the Allen Iverson...
East Poinsett County hosting Small Town Country Classic on January 21st
Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant (12) goes up for a shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Grizzlies top Cavs, tie team record with 11th win in a row
Basketball plus track & field headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Basketball Coaches Corner, Colby Eddowes named SBC Athlete of the Week
A-State freshman Colby Eddowes named SBC Indoor Athlete of the Week