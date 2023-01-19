Energy Alert
New county road committee tackles gravel roads

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - You might run across a pothole or two when traveling through Fulton County, but a North Arkansas County has formed a road committee to help tackle its road system issues.

New County Judge Kenneth Crow is in the first month of his four-year term and in those four years, he plans to improve the road system in the county.

At the January Quorum Court meeting, Judge Crow announced the formation of the road committee, which will be formed of county employees and justices of the peace.

One of the committee members, District 7 Justice of the Peace Ray Matthew, says he already sees some improvement.

“Rain like we have today, normally, would have already topped the road and cut part of it out. The greater operator created an established ditch, and it’s carrying the water, and the road still looks good.”

Judge Crow explained the improvements would take some time but has big goals for the road department.

“What I’d like is for people to see some incremental improvement. I ran on focusing on improvement, and I wish this was the middle of my third year because my goal is to enable our roads to be grated. At least people see the road grater every six weeks.”

He explained he’s thankful for the patience of county citizens as he works on the issue.

“I think they’ve extended some patients towards me. I would just tell them that we’re going to work as diligently and as hard as possible.”

Crow commended the new county road foreman for his work and said he’s confident in the future of the road system.

