Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Possibility for no more mask mandates in Arkansas

The COVID-19 pandemic hit Arkansas almost three years ago and some officials say that it is...
The COVID-19 pandemic hit Arkansas almost three years ago and some officials say that it is time that the state returns to normal.(WGEM)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The COVID-19 pandemic hit Arkansas almost three years ago and some state officials say now is the time that the state returns to normal.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that she is taking action to reverse the mask mandate for Arkansas according to a news release on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

“Yesterday I reversed the official position of the governor on the constitutionality of Arkansas’ ban on mask mandates by public entities,” Sanders said.

One of Sander’s promises, when she was elected, was that Arkansas would not have a mask or COVID-19 vaccine mandates and they would not shut down churches and schools.

“Arkansans need to talk with their medical professionals, with their doctors, and make the decisions that are best for their family and their kids. I promised in my inaugural address that here in Arkansas government would never loom larger than liberty in our lives. I stand for freedom and it’s time to get back to normal,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Former police chief charged with felony after selling gun to pawn shop
The corner of Highland and Caraway is probably one of the busiest intersections in...
New business going into the former Pier1
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting on Meadowbrook Drive
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
A 43-year-old Trumann woman died Monday night when a car struck her on the interstate.
Trumann woman struck and killed on I-555

Latest News

At the January Quorum Court meeting, Judge Crow announced the formation of the road committee,...
New county road committee tackles gravel roads
If passed SB43 would classify drag performances as “adult entertainment” and would add...
Antidrag bill hearing scheduled for Thursday
On Tuesday, Jan. 17 a bill advanced through a House committee that would allow city fire...
Arkansas bill would allow city fire department to conceal carry
Republicans and Democrats are anticipating Governor Parson’s State of the State address that...
Legislators anticipate Governor Parson’s State of the State address