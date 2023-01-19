Possibility for no more mask mandates in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The COVID-19 pandemic hit Arkansas almost three years ago and some state officials say now is the time that the state returns to normal.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that she is taking action to reverse the mask mandate for Arkansas according to a news release on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

“Yesterday I reversed the official position of the governor on the constitutionality of Arkansas’ ban on mask mandates by public entities,” Sanders said.

One of Sander’s promises, when she was elected, was that Arkansas would not have a mask or COVID-19 vaccine mandates and they would not shut down churches and schools.

“Arkansans need to talk with their medical professionals, with their doctors, and make the decisions that are best for their family and their kids. I promised in my inaugural address that here in Arkansas government would never loom larger than liberty in our lives. I stand for freedom and it’s time to get back to normal,” she said.

