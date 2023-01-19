Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say

Authorities are investigating whether the rat poison was put into the customer's food at the restaurant. (KCNC via CNN)
By KCNC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KCNC) - Authorities in Colorado say a man was hospitalized after he ate rat poison in his to-go order from Taco Bell.

The Taco Bell restaurant on Smoky Hill Road and Buckley in Aurora, Colorado, is now the focus of an Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Sheriff’s spokesman Deputy John Bartmann says a customer, who the office is not naming, bought burritos at the restaurant Sunday afternoon. While there, he argued with employees because the restaurant’s drink station wasn’t working.

Hours later, the man called 911 after he ate the food and “became violently ill,” Bartmann says. He was then hospitalized.

“That hospital said they had a patient who had possibly consumed rat poison in his food from the same restaurant. Right now, what we’re looking at is if the rat poison was actually put into his food at the restaurant,” Bartmann said.

He says at this time, the case is being investigated as “criminal attempt homicide.”

Deputies closed the Taco Bell down Sunday night.

The manager of the restaurant calls the situation ridiculous. She says they don’t store rat poison at the location. She also describes the man as a regular customer who has caused problems before.

“They came back and closed down the restaurant, saying we poisoned somebody. We didn’t do anything like that. It didn’t even add up,” the manager said.

The sheriff’s office is reviewing surveillance video and other evidence related to the incident.

Sheriff’s investigators say the amount of rat poison in the man’s to-go order was significant, but they’re not ruling out any possibility of how it ended up there.

“But right now, we’re looking at how did this substance get into this gentleman’s food?” Bartmann said.

Taco Bell’s corporate communications team responded to a request for comment by saying, “The safety of customers and team members is a priority.” They added that the franchisee is working with local authorities in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The corner of Highland and Caraway is probably one of the busiest intersections in...
New business going into the former Pier1
Thomas “Tommy” Leroy Blackburn died Monday, Jan. 16, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Former police chief dies
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that they will abide by the Arkansas...
Sheriff to not enforce new ATF rule
A rendering of the new strip mall hangs on the sign during the groundbreaking.
More additions heading to the Greensborough Village
The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Former police chief charged with felony after selling gun to pawn shop

Latest News

The Treasury Department will start enacting extraordinary measures to postpone a default, as...
US expected to hit debt limit, possibly threatening economy
The West pledged to provide the advanced surface-to-air missile system to Ukraine to help repel...
Ukraine troops train on US Patriot missile system
Prosecutors say 49-year-old Verity Beck is facing first-degree and third-degree murder charges...
Woman accused of killing, dismembering her parents
Investigators are still looking for the motive in the double homicide.
Daughter charged with murder in deaths of her parents, prosecutors say