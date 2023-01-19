Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Representatives looking to make changes at police academy

Police Officers at a training session, which could look a little different in the future as...
Police Officers at a training session, which could look a little different in the future as State Representatives look to crack down on hazing.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After the death of Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks, lawmakers around the state want to make sure tragic incidents like this never happen again.

House Bill 1159 has been proposed in Little Rock and it would prohibit hazing at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy.

Hazing was noted in the report by Arkansas State Police following the death of Officer Parks this summer, and Senator Dan Sullivan said this kind of thing can never happen again.

“That’s what we are elected for is to address concerns in our respective districts and this does hit close to home,” Sullivan said. “I wanted to be involved and I’m thankful that Representative Cavanaugh let me be the senate sponsor.”

Sullivan said there is still a way to go with the bill, but he is excited they have the opportunity to give officers and their families the safety they deserve in training.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stone County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that they will abide by the Arkansas...
Sheriff to not enforce new ATF rule
The corner of Highland and Caraway is probably one of the busiest intersections in...
New business going into the former Pier1
Thomas “Tommy” Leroy Blackburn died Monday, Jan. 16, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Former police chief dies
A rendering of the new strip mall hangs on the sign during the groundbreaking.
More additions heading to the Greensborough Village
The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Former police chief charged with felony after selling gun to pawn shop

Latest News

Teen mothers across the state of Arkansas could have more resources in the future with House...
House Bill looks to protect teen mothers across state
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting on Meadowbrook Drive
JPD: Shooting victim found in driveway dies
Bull Shoals Lake
Arkansas Department of Health issues fish consumption advisory for Bull Shoals, Norfork Lakes
Arkansas Department of Health issues fish consumption advisory for Bull Shoals, Norfork Lakes