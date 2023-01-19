Representatives looking to make changes at police academy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After the death of Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks, lawmakers around the state want to make sure tragic incidents like this never happen again.

House Bill 1159 has been proposed in Little Rock and it would prohibit hazing at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy.

Hazing was noted in the report by Arkansas State Police following the death of Officer Parks this summer, and Senator Dan Sullivan said this kind of thing can never happen again.

“That’s what we are elected for is to address concerns in our respective districts and this does hit close to home,” Sullivan said. “I wanted to be involved and I’m thankful that Representative Cavanaugh let me be the senate sponsor.”

Sullivan said there is still a way to go with the bill, but he is excited they have the opportunity to give officers and their families the safety they deserve in training.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.