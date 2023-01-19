Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Singer-songwriter David Crosby dies at 81

David Crosby performs onstage at a concert to defeat Prop. 32 at the Nokia Theatre on...
David Crosby performs onstage at a concert to defeat Prop. 32 at the Nokia Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2012, in Los Angeles.(Todd Williamson/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - David Crosby, founding member of legendary 1960s rock groups The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young), has died, his wife told Variety.

Crosby was 81. His wife said in a statement to Variety that he passed away “after a long illness.”

Her statement to Variety reads: “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

This developing story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stone County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that they will abide by the Arkansas...
Sheriff to not enforce new ATF rule
The corner of Highland and Caraway is probably one of the busiest intersections in...
New business going into the former Pier1
Thomas “Tommy” Leroy Blackburn died Monday, Jan. 16, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Former police chief dies
A rendering of the new strip mall hangs on the sign during the groundbreaking.
More additions heading to the Greensborough Village
The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Former police chief charged with felony after selling gun to pawn shop

Latest News

During Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, a Minnesota woman has a new way to test for cervical...
Tampon-like device will help 'detect cervical cancer within the comfort of your own home'
FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting California on Thursday to view damage from flooding.
Biden tours beach town damaged by massive California storms
Cannabis vaping products are showcased at Housing Works, New York's first legal cannabis...
Flavored cannabis marketing is criticized for targeting kids
Police Officers at a training session, which could look a little different in the future as...
Representatives looking to make changes at police academy
FILE - A member of the Mile High Youth Corps walks near a smoldering pile of tree debris during...
Feds send $930 million to curb ‘crisis’ of US West wildfires