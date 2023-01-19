TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of I-555 closed for emergency repairs
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CRAIGHEAD, Ark. (KAIT) - A half-mile section of Interstate 555 in Craighead County is closed for emergency repairs.
According to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation, crews have shut down the inside southbound lanes of travel near the Bay exit to repair a damaged guard rail.
At 10 a.m., IDriveArkansas showed traffic stopped along that stretch of road.
Motorists should expect delays.
