TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of I-555 closed for emergency repairs

A half-mile section of Interstate 555 in Craighead County is closed for emergency repairs.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CRAIGHEAD, Ark. (KAIT) - A half-mile section of Interstate 555 in Craighead County is closed for emergency repairs.

According to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation, crews have shut down the inside southbound lanes of travel near the Bay exit to repair a damaged guard rail.

At 10 a.m., IDriveArkansas showed traffic stopped along that stretch of road.

Motorists should expect delays.

