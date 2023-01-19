Energy Alert
Walnut Ridge plans for fire station on east side of city

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Plans are in the making for a Northeast Arkansas town to add another fire station.

The City of Walnut Ridge will be re-opening bids on Jan. 19 for building a new fire station on the east side of town.

A few years back, the station on the east side of Walnut Ridge had to be demolished due to its age and other issues, but now, a new station will be built in the exact location.

Mayor Charles Snapp says this will be something to make the town’s citizens proud.

“The new station will be a much improved and much more energy efficient station. Not to mention, it’s going to look a lot more modern than what the original station has looked like.”

Mayor Snapp says bids will be re-opening for the construction of the new station due to the cost being more than they expected.

“We had originally bid the station, and it came in almost twice what the expected cost was going to be, so the engineers, the fire chief, and my staff had worked to adjust the sizes and keep the building just as effective. The new bids will be opened on Thursday afternoon of this week.”

The new fire station will be paid for through American Rescue Plan funding.

