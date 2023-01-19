Woman accused of stealing $15k from store

Energy Alert
Police say a woman stole $15,000 from a Jonesboro store’s registers.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say a woman stole $15,000 from a Jonesboro store’s registers.

An employee with the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3319 Harrisburg Rd., reported the alleged theft on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

According to the initial incident report, the thefts had occurred since Oct. 1.

The report did not clarify if the suspect, described as a 40-year-old white woman, was an employee of the store.

If arrested, the woman faces a charge of theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000, a Class C felony.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

