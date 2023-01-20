Energy Alert
After soaring in 2022, cotton prices could unravel this year

Arkansas cotton farmers reaped big bucks last year; but that might not be the case this year.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas cotton farmers reaped big bucks last year; but that might not be the case this year.

Scott Stiles, extension economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, told our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, that 2022 saw “historically strong prices, but also historically volatile price swings.”

In mid-May, December cotton futures traded at a high of $1.3379, which led to an increase in acres planted.

However, looking to 2023, Stiles warns that acreage could decline, along with prices.

To read more, click here.

