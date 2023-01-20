After soaring in 2022, cotton prices could unravel this year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas cotton farmers reaped big bucks last year; but that might not be the case this year.

Scott Stiles, extension economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, told our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, that 2022 saw “historically strong prices, but also historically volatile price swings.”

In mid-May, December cotton futures traded at a high of $1.3379, which led to an increase in acres planted.

However, looking to 2023, Stiles warns that acreage could decline, along with prices.

To read more, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.