Bill could bring changes to Arkansas abortion law

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A bill making its way through the Arkansas legislature could bring significant changes to the state’s abortion law.

If approved, House Bill 1174 would allow a woman to prosecuted for their child’s death.

The measure would include protections to prevent a woman from being pressured to get an abortion, including advertisements and coercion.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, the bill was referred to the House Judiciary Committee.

To read the full bill, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.