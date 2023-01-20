Four score in double figures but A-State men’s basketball falls to Louisiana

The Arkansas State men’s basketball team had four players score in double figures Thursday versus Louisiana, but the Ragin’ Cajuns countered with two players posting a double-double and a .517 shooting percentage to top the Red Wolves 80-71 at First National Bank Arena.

Freshman guard Terrance Ford Jr. led A-State (9-11, 1-6) with 14 points, while Malcolm Farrington and Caleb Fields each added 13 and Omar El-Sheikh finished with 11. Behind a 31-point, 13-rebound performance from Jordan Brown, Louisiana (15-4, 5-2) was able to claim its fifth consecutive Sun Belt win after starting 0-2 in league play.

The Red Wolves improved their field goal percentage from .346 in the first half to .484 in the second, but the Ragin’ Cajuns hit 8-of-15 shots from beyond the arc and scored 36 points in the paint to shoot above 50 percent each half. Louisiana also held a 39-29 advantage on the boards.

A-State got 16 more points than the visitors from its bench, but Louisiana starters Themus Fulks and Kentrell Garnett combined for 25 points to go along with Brown’s 31. Fulks also added a game-high 11 assists to register a double-double.

Louisiana, which never trailed, jumped out to a 19-6 lead just over five minutes into the contest and saw its first-half advantage reach as much as 14 points twice. Trailing 29-15 with 11:23 remaining before the break, A-State put together a 9-0 run to pull back within five at the 8:24 mark. However, the Ragin’ Cajuns were able to extend their lead back to double digits in less than one minute before going on to take a 43-30 halftime lead.

The Red Wolves scored the first eight points of the second half to make it a five-point contest again, but Louisiana answered with a 7-0 run to push the margin back to 12. The Ragin’ Cajuns lead swelled to 17, and while A-State made a late push, it never closed the gap to single-digits until the final score was set.

Arkansas State will close out a four-game home stand Saturday, Jan. 21, with a 2:00 p.m. game against Marshall. The contest will appear on ESPN+, and every A-State men’s basketball game can be heard live on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area.

