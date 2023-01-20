German Dalmargo named new Arkansas State women’s tennis coach

Arkansas State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton announced Friday the hire of German Dalmagro (Her-mahn Dal-mahg-ro) as the school’s seventh head women’s tennis coach.

“We’re excited to announce German Dalmagro as our head women’s tennis coach,” said Purinton. “Coach Dalmagro comes to us highly recommended and is a well-respected coach across the country. He did an excellent job in the interview process and stood out among a strong pool of candidates, making it clear he was a great fit for this position. A proven winner and leader, German was part of a national championship as a student-athlete and, as a coach, helped his previous programs attain high national rankings.

“He has an outstanding knowledge of the game, has a history of recruiting success, and is committed to helping his student-athletes excel both on and off the courts. We want to welcome German and his family to Arkansas State, and we look forward to the bright future of our women’s tennis program under his direction.”

Dalmagro brings nearly 20 years of collegiate coaching experience to A-State after most recently serving as associate women’s tennis head coach at Illinois since 2018. Dalmagro will begin his A-State tenure the week of Jan. 30th.

“I would like to thank Jeff (Purinton) and (SWA) Amy Holt for their efforts in the hiring process and for trusting me to be the next head coach for this program. It’s been a dream of mine to be a head coach, and I am honored to do that at Arkansas State.

“None of this would be possible without my wife Karly and her unconditional support, and for allowing me to follow my dreams. She’s the rock of our family, and I’m looking forward to being a part of A-State and the Jonesboro community with her and our children.

“I would also like to thank (Illinois Head Coach) Evan Clark, and the University of Illinois for all they did for me and our family. We loved being a part of the Illini family. I am very excited for this opportunity to lead the Red Wolves women’s tennis program, and I can’t wait to get started. Wolves Up!”

As associate head coach at Illinois, Dalmagro has helped the Illini secure top-25 ranked recruiting classes two out of the last three years. Last season, Illinois wrapped up the regular season with a 15-8 overall record and finished tied for third with an 8-3 record in the Big Ten Conference.

In the 2020-21 campaign, Illinois was 9-9 playing a conference-only schedule, finishing the season with a 4-3 victory over seventh-ranked Northwestern. This past November, he helped the doubles team of Kate Doung and Meagan Heuser win their first professional tournament at the Fighting Illini Women’s Open USTA/ITF 15k in Champaign, marking the first pro tournament title by a doubles team in school history.

The Illini posted a 5-9 overall record in 2019-20, including 1-0 in Big Ten play, before the season was shortened due to COVID-19. In Dalmagro’s first season, Illinois posted a 16-12 overall record, earning three wins over top-20 programs and seven wins over top-50 opponents. The Illini advanced to the Big Ten Tournament Finals for the first time since 2001 and made the NCAA Tournament. He also saw the team rank as high as No. 18 in ITA Team Rankings that season.

While with the Illini, Dalmagro assisted in the development of the second All-American in program history, Asuka Kawai. Kawai was the first Illini individual since 2005 to qualify for the NCAA Singles Tournament, reaching the quarterfinals for the best finish in program history.

Prior to his time at Illinois, Dalmagro was associate women’s tennis head coach at Nebraska from 2013-18. He helped the Cornhuskers earn a top-60 national ranking in each of his five seasons, including a high of No. 21 in the 2017-18 season. The women’s tennis program also excelled academically during his tenure, as the team finished with the top GPA amongst all Nebraska sports in both 2014 and 2018.

Dalmagro served as assistant women’s tennis coach at Kansas from 2006-2013 helping the program earn seven All-Big 12 singles and doubles honors. The Jayhawks reached the Elite 8 in doubles at the All-American Championships in 2009. The program had 13 Academic All-Big 12 players in his tenure with the Jayhawks.

Dalmagro began his coaching career at the University of West Florida for the 2005-06 season. As an assistant coach for men’s and women’s tennis, he helped both squads reach the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament. Both squads attained a top-five national ranking as Gulf South Conference champions.

Dalmagro was a standout player at West Florida and Abrahama Baldwin Agricultural College. He helped lead West Florida to back-to-back NCAA Division II Championships in 2004 and 2005, and was part of the 2005 Gulf South Conference champion team and 2004 Gulf South runner-up squad. His career was highlighted by All-America honors in 2004 (doubles), 2003 (singles and doubles) and 2002 (singles and doubles). He was ranked nationally as high as No. 3 in doubles and No. 11 in singles.

Dalmagro is married to his wife, Karly, and the couple has two sons, Enzo and Luca, and one daughter, Lucia.

