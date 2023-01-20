Group urges Sanders, lawmakers for criminal justice reform

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During her inaugural speech, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said criminal justice reform would be a priority. However, not everyone agrees with the way she wants to accomplish it.

Our content partner, KNWA-TV in Fayetteville, reports the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition sent a letter to Sanders and lawmakers saying they “want to see action to reduce prison overcrowding by investing in services that will keep people out of jail in the first place.

To read the full story, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.