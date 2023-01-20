Energy Alert
Group urges Sanders, lawmakers for criminal justice reform

During her inaugural speech, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said criminal justice reform would be...
During her inaugural speech, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said criminal justice reform would be a priority. However, not everyone agrees with the way she wants to accomplish it.(KSLA)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During her inaugural speech, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said criminal justice reform would be a priority. However, not everyone agrees with the way she wants to accomplish it.

Our content partner, KNWA-TV in Fayetteville, reports the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition sent a letter to Sanders and lawmakers saying they “want to see action to reduce prison overcrowding by investing in services that will keep people out of jail in the first place.

To read the full story, click here.

