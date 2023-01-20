Jacob’s Fight is Our Fight: Cave City & other communities rally behind Jacob Moore

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A quick look on the Cave City School District Facebook page will show you banners, photos and videos of classmates and teachers showing their support for senior Jacob Moore, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

Jacob is a four-sport standout for the Cavemen, starring in football, basketball, soccer and tennis.

“He’s a competitor, but he also has a heart and pays attention to people around him,” Cave City head boys basketball coach Jim Summers said. “That’s what makes him such a great kid. He leads by example, he’s one of the hardest workers I’ve coached here.”

“He was a real uplifting teammate,” senior Dayton Korkis added. “He helped us better ourselves in football and basketball. He’s our leader in basketball. He was our quarterback in football. He always took that role.”

It was on the court a few weeks ago when Jacob noticed something wasn’t right.

“It was about a week before Christmas, and I normally play about the whole game,” Moore said. “I could go the whole game without being tired, maybe a sub every now and then. Then in practice, I realized I needed a sub every couple of minutes.”

Jacob was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, but that hasn’t stopped the 18-year-old from fighting.

“I think you should never have to fight anything alone,” Moore said. “There hasn’t been a day where I’ve woken up and I haven’t had 10 or 15 different text messages. You should always talk to people because this community can really help you fight it.”

Cave City is a town known for green with the watermelon festival and red for the Cavemen. But right now, it’s about the color orange, raising awareness for leukemia.

It’s more than just signage and ribbons, a GoFundMe was created not even two weeks ago, and already over $23,000 have been raised.

“I’m overwhelmed by what everybody has done,” Randal, Jacob’s father, said. “Cave City has really come together and also other schools.”

Schools like Tuckerman and Highland have shown their support by wearing orange, as surrounding counties have made Jacob’s fight, their fight.

“He’s got a good prognosis for a recovery,” Randal said. “I know it’s not going to be easy, probably about a two-year process totally.”

“They told me by summer that my life should basically go back to normal,” Jacob added. “But I know a lot of those kids won’t, so that’s been my positive spirit that I have it better off than a lot of people but I’ll just pray for them too as many people have prayed for me.”

As Cave City’s basketball season continues, the message is clear. The Cavemen will continue to play with Jacob, for Jacob.

