Jan. 20: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

Waking up to a few more clouds this morning and temperatures that are typical for mid-to-late January. We should see some sunshine today, but temperatures should top out in the upper-40s to near 50°.

Rain returns Saturday night into Sunday, but it doesn’t look like a lot of rain will fall. Generally, .10-.25″ of rain will fall. We will be left with some drizzle and light rain on Sunday afternoon. With the cooler temperatures, we cannot rule out a few snowflakes falling on Sunday especially in the higher elevations.

We start the week with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near normal in the mid-40s. We are still watching the storm system that will move in on Tuesday afternoon.

That system will bring rain, but we could see a change over to snow as colder air filters on the back side of the low. Still a lot of questions with that system so we will keep you updated throughout the weekend.

News Headlines

The Williford City Council held a meeting on Thursday night at the fire department to discuss a number of issues, including the fire department being locked out of certain portions of the building. In a near-hour meeting on Thursday evening, Mayor Linda Brock answered questions from the crowd surrounding access to the Williford Volunteer Fire Department.

An attack one woman wishes was a dream. Judy Perrin said the day started like a normal Monday, but as night fell, it turned quickly.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fewer kindergarten students are getting state-standardized vaccines across the country. In Arkansas, just around 91% of kindergartners received their vaccinations in the 2021–22 school year.

Deputies arrested a Pottsville school teacher Thursday who is accused of sexual assault involving a minor.

