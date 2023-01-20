Energy Alert
Jan. 20: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Waking up to a few more clouds this morning and temperatures that are typical for mid-to-late January. We should see some sunshine today, but temperatures should top out in the upper-40s to near 50°.

Rain returns Saturday night into Sunday, but it doesn’t look like a lot of rain will fall. Generally, .10-.25″ of rain will fall. We will be left with some drizzle and light rain on Sunday afternoon. With the cooler temperatures, we cannot rule out a few snowflakes falling on Sunday especially in the higher elevations.

We start the week with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near normal in the mid-40s. We are still watching the storm system that will move in on Tuesday afternoon.

That system will bring rain, but we could see a change over to snow as colder air filters on the back side of the low. Still a lot of questions with that system so we will keep you updated throughout the weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The Williford City Council held a meeting on Thursday night at the fire department to discuss a number of issues, including the fire department being locked out of certain portions of the building. In a near-hour meeting on Thursday evening, Mayor Linda Brock answered questions from the crowd surrounding access to the Williford Volunteer Fire Department.

An attack one woman wishes was a dream. Judy Perrin said the day started like a normal Monday, but as night fell, it turned quickly.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fewer kindergarten students are getting state-standardized vaccines across the country. In Arkansas, just around 91% of kindergartners received their vaccinations in the 2021–22 school year.

Deputies arrested a Pottsville school teacher Thursday who is accused of sexual assault involving a minor.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

