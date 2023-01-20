Man accused of pistol-whipping, robbing victim

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County judge found probable cause Friday to charge a Leachville man with aggravated robbery.

In addition to the robbery charge, 23-year-old David Rojas, Jr., also faces charges of first-degree battery, possession of a firearm, theft of property, and terroristic threatening.

Around 12:05 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Paragould police responded to a report of an unknown disturbance.

According to the affidavit, the victim told investigators that Rojas pistol-whipped him with a Glock, then stole his wallet and vehicle.

“The victim further reported the potential defendant made threats to kill him and two additional individuals in the room if they called the police,” Detective Corporal Aaron Gamber of the Paragould Police Department stated in the affidavit.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, officers found the victim’s vehicle parked at a home in Leachville. Inside, they found Rojas and arrested him on unrelated felony warrants, the affidavit stated.

“Leachville police also recovered the firearm, a Glock 9mm, from a bedroom where the potential defendant was reported to be inside,” the court document stated. “The potential defendant is a convicted felon and forbidden to possess a firearm.”

After reviewing the affidavit, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause on Jan. 20 to arrest Rojas and ordered he be held without bond.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.